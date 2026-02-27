Listen Live
Close
News

DMV LOCAL: Trump Draft Order on 2020 Election

A draft executive order tied to Trump claims China interfered in the 2020 election and could declare a national emergency affecting mail-in ballots and voting rules.

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

A draft executive order reportedly circulating among allies of Donald Trump is drawing renewed attention to the 2020 presidential election. According to reports, pro-Trump activists claim they are coordinating with the White House on a 17-page proposal that alleges China interfered in the 2020 election. The draft reportedly argues that such interference could justify declaring a national emergency.

If enacted, the proposed order could grant expanded presidential authority over certain aspects of federal elections. Among the ideas previewed are stricter voter ID requirements, potential bans on mail-in ballots, and heightened scrutiny of voting machines. Supporters argue the measures would address concerns about foreign influence and election security.

However, critics point out that multiple investigations following the 2020 election found no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the outcome. Legal scholars also note that the U.S. Constitution primarily gives states and Congress authority over election procedures, meaning any sweeping executive action would likely face immediate court challenges.

The White House has not publicly confirmed plans to sign such an order, and officials have declined to elaborate on the draft.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" To Donald Trump's Immigration Policies

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

Hip-Hop Wired
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

J. Cole "Doesn't Know" If He'll Be Featured On Drake's New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys

Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Back On Top? Netflix’s “ANTM” Docuseries Is A Ratings Hit

35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026, Vol. 2

Trending
19 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

The Most Dominant Performances In NBA Finals History

11 Items
Pop Culture  |  Tron Snow

Savannah Chrisley Gets Checked On 'The View' For Caping For Donald Trump

Politics  |  Deion Allen

Key Takeaways from President Trump's 2026 State of the Union Address

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close