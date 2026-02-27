DMV LOCAL: Trump Draft Order on 2020 Election

A draft executive order reportedly circulating among allies of Donald Trump is drawing renewed attention to the 2020 presidential election. According to reports, pro-Trump activists claim they are coordinating with the White House on a 17-page proposal that alleges China interfered in the 2020 election. The draft reportedly argues that such interference could justify declaring a national emergency.

If enacted, the proposed order could grant expanded presidential authority over certain aspects of federal elections. Among the ideas previewed are stricter voter ID requirements, potential bans on mail-in ballots, and heightened scrutiny of voting machines. Supporters argue the measures would address concerns about foreign influence and election security.

However, critics point out that multiple investigations following the 2020 election found no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the outcome. Legal scholars also note that the U.S. Constitution primarily gives states and Congress authority over election procedures, meaning any sweeping executive action would likely face immediate court challenges.

The White House has not publicly confirmed plans to sign such an order, and officials have declined to elaborate on the draft.