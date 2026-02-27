Listen Live
Close
Contests

Winning Weekend: B2K, Bow Wow & Amerie Take Over DC!

Winning Weekend: B2K, Bow Wow & Amerie Take Over DC!

The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour is bringing B2K, Bow Wow, Jeremih, Waka Flocka Flame, Amerie, Crime Mob, Young Joc and more to Capital One Arena on March 8th.

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour

It’s a Winning Weekend on 93.9 WKYS! Don’t miss out on your chance to win!

The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour is bringing B2K, Bow Wow, Jeremih, Waka Flocka Flame, Amerie, Crime Mob, Young Joc and more to Capital One Arena on March 8th — and we’re sending you to the show.

Get ready for a night of early 2000s R&B and hip-hop nostalgia. Listen all weekend and register below for your chance to win!

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" To Donald Trump's Immigration Policies

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

Hip-Hop Wired
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

J. Cole "Doesn't Know" If He'll Be Featured On Drake's New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys

Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Back On Top? Netflix’s “ANTM” Docuseries Is A Ratings Hit

35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026, Vol. 2

Trending
19 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

The Most Dominant Performances In NBA Finals History

11 Items
Pop Culture  |  Tron Snow

Savannah Chrisley Gets Checked On 'The View' For Caping For Donald Trump

Politics  |  Deion Allen

Key Takeaways from President Trump's 2026 State of the Union Address

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close