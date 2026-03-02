Listen Live
Celebrate National Reading Month With WKYS!

Join us for National Reading Month! Every Friday in March, one of our on-air personalities will visit a local classroom to share the joy of reading with a special book.

Published on March 2, 2026

Join us for National Reading Month! Every Friday in March, one of our on-air personalities will visit a local classroom to share the joy of reading with a special book. We’re bringing the fun, the stories, and the excitement straight to your students!

Want us to stop by your classroom? Submit your entry below for a chance to be selected!

