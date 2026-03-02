Celebrate National Reading Month With WKYS!
Join us for National Reading Month! Every Friday in March, one of our on-air personalities will visit a local classroom to share the joy of reading with a special book. We’re bringing the fun, the stories, and the excitement straight to your students!
Want us to stop by your classroom? Submit your entry below for a chance to be selected!
SEE ALSO
- Victory Lap: Lauren London & More Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle As LA Dedicates Crenshaw Street To Late Rapper
- Congratulations! Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Married! Tea-Spilling Stylist Law Roach Cacklingly Confirms ‘Spider-Man’ Spouses
- Deon Cole Catches Heat For Tourette’s Joke In NAACP Image Awards Monologue
More from 93.9 WKYS