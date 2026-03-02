DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: America’s Next Top Model Drama, Ray J Struggles, New Music Drops

Fans are still reacting to Netflix’s America’s Next Top Model documentary, with former contestants weighing in on the revelations. Some shared that, while their own experiences were positive, the documentary highlighted painful stories that struck a chord with viewers, sparking conversations about the show’s legacy.

The latest edition of Diva’s Daily Dirt dives into entertainment news, from reality TV reflections to celebrity updates and new music drops. Fans are still reacting to Netflix’s America’s Next Top Model documentary, with former contestants weighing in on the revelations. Some shared that, while their own experiences were positive, the documentary highlighted painful stories that struck a chord with viewers, sparking conversations about the show’s legacy.

Meanwhile, Ray J has been facing a tough week amid ongoing legal battles with the Kardashians and personal struggles. Loved ones have spoken out, emphasizing the importance of mental health and calling for support during these challenging times. The situation serves as a reminder of the pressures that public figures can face behind the headlines.

On a lighter note, music lovers have plenty to enjoy. Bruno Mars dropped his Romantic, Romantic album, while Megan Thee Stallion teamed up on her new single “BBB.” Anderson .Paak and Juvenile also released fresh tracks, and DC’s own Maya collaborated with 21 Savage on a new record. Rapper Quando Rondo also added to the week’s releases, keeping fans entertained across genres.