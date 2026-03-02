DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Officials Warn Public About Toll Scams

Residents across Maryland are being warned about a new wave of tech scams targeting unsuspecting drivers. The Maryland judiciary and local officials are cautioning the public after reports of text messages and voicemails claiming unpaid toll violations and threatening court action.

These messages often include QR codes or phone numbers, instructing recipients to pay immediately or face fines, insurance penalties, or even arrest. Officials stress that these claims are fraudulent, and contacting the numbers provided may put personal information at risk.

“Data is golden,” experts say, noting that scammers have access to significant personal information and are increasingly creative in their tactics. One common ploy involves automated voicemails stating that legal action will be taken if the recipient does not call back. Many of these numbers are fake, and interacting with them can compromise sensitive information.

Authorities advise Maryland residents to remain cautious when receiving unsolicited messages, especially those claiming to be from government agencies. Tips for staying safe include: not clicking unfamiliar links, verifying information through official channels, and screening all calls and messages.

With technology evolving and scammers finding new ways to exploit people, vigilance is crucial. Staying informed about current scams and safeguarding personal data is the best defense against falling victim.

