DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Ryan Coogler Makes History, Nipsey Shooting

Award season is in full swing, and Ryan Coogler is making history. At the 32nd annual Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Coogler became the first director to earn two ensemble wins. Michael B. Jordan also picked up Best Actor honors for his dual role performance.

Over at the NAACP Image Awards, Coogler’s film Sinners dominated the night, taking home 13 awards, including Outstanding Motion Picture. Coogler used his acceptance speech to deliver a powerful message about truth, legacy, and the resilience of Black communities. Comedian Deon Cole kept the crowd laughing as host, opening the ceremony with a viral prayer-style monologue that had social media buzzing.

In more serious news, a shooting broke out near the grand opening of Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Burger in downtown Long Beach. The event, meant to celebrate the expansion of the late rapper’s business vision, turned tragic when one person was killed and two others were injured. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage, and no arrests have been announced.

Meanwhile, Zendaya surprised fans after stylist Law Roach revealed she quietly married Tom Holland. The private ceremony reportedly already took place, leaving fans shocked but thrilled for the couple.