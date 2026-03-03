Eva Marcille: A Top Model’s Path to Purpose and Success

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Eva Marcille, affectionately known as “Eva the Diva,” sits down with DJ Misses for a heartfelt conversation and the gems she dropped were everything. From her latest acting roles to her bold moves in the business world, Eva shared her journey of growth, resilience, and unapologetically betting on herself.

The conversation kicked off with her new Lifetime movie, “Push Out of a Plane,” a “Ripped from the Headlines” feature based on a shocking true story. Eva plays Janae, a successful Black woman who has her life together but is still searching for love. She spoke on the character’s relatability, highlighting how many successful women are still willing to take risks for a chance at finding their person. Eva emphasized the character’s hope and optimism, a powerful reminder to stay open to love even after facing setbacks.

RELATED STORY: Where Are They Now? ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Stars Who Are Still On Top

RELATED STORY: Eva Marcille’s Sexiest Red Carpet Slays Through The Years

✕

From the screen to the soil, Eva is making her mark as an entrepreneur with her cannabis company, Sunflower. She explained her passion for the medicinal properties of cannabis and her mission to destigmatize its use, especially within the Black community. Eva pointed out the glaring disparity in the industry, where Black entrepreneurs make up only about 1% of CEOs. With Sunflower, she aims to educate, empower, and advocate for the release of those incarcerated for minor cannabis offenses, taking up space in an industry where our presence is long overdue.

Eva’s message of self-belief and perseverance was clear. She spoke candidly about finding balance as a mother and career woman, crediting her success to putting God first and keeping her circle small and supportive. She shared the importance of having a “true person” like her best friend and business partner, Robert, who stands by her through thick and thin. Her advice resonated deeply: know your worth, cultivate your own garden, and let the right opportunities come to you.

READ MORE STORIES

Eva Marcille: A Top Model’s Path to Purpose and Success was originally published on blackamericaweb.com