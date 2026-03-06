Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Wendy Osefo Fraud Case, 50 Cent & Cardi B Tour

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Wendy Osefo Fraud Case, 50 Cent & Cardi B Tour

Real Housewives star Wendy Osefo and her husband face separate trials after being sued in a fraud lawsuit, while 50 Cent teases a T.I. documentary and Cardi B surprises fans with Megan Thee Stallion.

Published on March 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

A Maryland judge has ruled that Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie Osefo will face separate trials in their ongoing fraud case. The couple was previously expected to be tried together, but the latest court decision means their legal proceedings will now move forward individually.

The charges stem from an October 2025 arrest in Maryland where the pair were accused of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and making false statements to police. Court records show both Wendy and Eddie waived their right to a speedy trial within 190 days of their first court appearance. Neither entered a plea during the recent hearing, and a status conference for both cases is scheduled for May 20.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is stirring up conversation online after sharing a post referencing reports that he could be developing a documentary centered on T.I. and Tiny. The rumored project appears to follow the naming style of recent high-profile documentary exposés that have focused on controversial figures in the music industry.

Although the documentary has not been officially confirmed, the post has fueled speculation that the rapper and TV producer may be working on another headline-grabbing project.

In lighter entertainment news, Cardi B gave fans a major surprise during a recent stop on her tour in Houston. The crowd erupted when Megan Thee Stallion unexpectedly joined her on stage to perform their hit collaboration “WAP.”

And in television news, the hit comedy Abbott Elementary has officially been renewed for Season 6, which is set to air during the 2026–2027 television season.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City

Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-Hop Wired
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing

You're Fired: President Donald Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Hip-Hop Wired
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOP Retraction: Monique Backtracks Audio Allegations Against Stacey Amid Chris Samuels Dating Discussion—'I Wanted To Clear Her Name'

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Officials Warn Public About Toll Scams

18 Items
Entertainment  |  Team CASSIUS

Deon Cole Catches Heat For Tourette’s Joke In NAACP Image Awards Monologue

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: SNAP Rule Changes Impact Maryland

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close