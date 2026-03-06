JayDon Talks Usher, Rebranding & Tour on Morning Hustle

Source: Reach Media / other

JayDon Keeps It Real on Morning Hustle

The multifaceted artist JayDon recently chopped it up with the Morning Hustle crew, giving listeners an inside look into his evolving career, major co-signs, and what’s next. The young star, formerly known as JD McCrary, is making waves with his album “Me, My Songs, & I” and a maturity that shines through his music.



A major highlight of the conversation was JayDon’s deep connection to R&B royalty. He detailed how he was signed to LA Reid and Usher’s label, Mega, at just 16 years old. That mentorship led to Usher jumping on the remix of his track “Lullaby.” JayDon shared the valuable lessons he learned from both icons, not just about music, but about how to carry himself as a professional and a performer in the industry.

It’s clear that JayDon is leveling up. He spoke on his decision to rebrand from JD McCrary, a name many knew from his work as young Simba in 2019’s The Lion King. The change to JayDon signals a new chapter and a more grown-up sound that reflects his artistic journey. He’s taking that energy on the road, announcing his “Flamed Up” tour, which is set to kick off in Los Angeles.

Beyond the music, JayDon opened up about his creative process, his admiration for artists like J. Cole, and the surreal experience of getting love from stars like Justin Bieber. With a new album on the horizon and potential collaborations in the works, JayDon is solidifying his place as a voice for the next generation of R&B. Fans are definitely watching to see what he does next.

