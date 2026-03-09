Listen Live
The Atlanta Hawks Cancel 'Magic City Monday' Game

Pulling The (P-Poppin') Plug: The Atlanta Hawks Cancel 'Magic City Monday' Game After Baller Backlash

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has successfully shut down any anticipated rainmaking at State Farm Arena.

Published on March 9, 2026

Grand opening, grand closing. Despite anticipation for a game centered on celebrating ATL cultural institution, Magic City, the Atlanta Hawks are pulling the (p-popping) plug.

Atlanta Hawks Magic City Monday
Source: Atlanta Hawks / Magic City

The NBA team’s Magic City Monday game is no more after commissioner Adam Silver decided that it was too controversial.

On Monday, Silver said via a statement that the league contacted Hawks leadership after learning about the themed night, and ultimately put an end to it.

“While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees,” Silver said before adding he believes canceling it is the right decision.

The sports team initially stood ten toes on stilettos, noting that none of the club’s magical midnight ballerinas would be dancing during the game, and instead the night would center around Magic City’s famed lemon pepper wings and culture.

Merchandise was also sold, rapper Future’s DJ, DJ Esco was on board for the music, and T.I. was scheduled to perform at halftime.

Despite that, the backlash was fierce. As previously reported Luke Kornet, a center for the San Antonio Spurs, publicly objected in a Medium blog post, noting that Magic City describes itself as “Atlanta’s premier strip club.”

Kornet wrote that many within the NBA were “shocked” by the Hawks’ decision and argued that the league should prioritize creating an environment where fans of all ages feel comfortable attending games.

“The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision,” Kornet wrote. “Please join me in petitioning the Atlanta Hawks to cancel this promotion so as to ensure that the NBA remains a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for everyone involved.”

Shortly after Kornet’s post circulated online, former Hawks star Al Horford also weighed in on social media, saying he agreed with the criticism and that the team should reconsider the promotion.

Looks like the higher-ups listened.

What do YOU think about the Hawks canceling the Magic City Monday game?

