Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Shooting Arrest, Lil Durk & Essence Fest

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Shooting Arrest, Lil Durk & Essence Fest

Rihanna Shooting Suspect Arrested, Lil Durk Legal Update, Essence Fest 2026 Lineup Announced

Published on March 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

A disturbing incident involving Rihanna is making headlines after police arrested a woman accused of firing shots near the singer’s Beverly Hills home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, gunfire erupted around 1 p.m. Sunday outside the property. Authorities say Rihanna was inside the home at the time of the incident, though fortunately no injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as a 35-year-old woman, was arrested and is now facing attempted murder and conspiracy to commit attempted murder charges. Police say the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds before being taken into custody. Bail has reportedly been set at $10 million.

Fans from Rihanna’s loyal “Navy” quickly began digging into the suspect’s online activity, uncovering a number of disturbing social media posts and videos allegedly shared prior to the incident. Investigators are still reviewing the suspect’s background and potential motives.

In other entertainment news, the lineup for the 2026 Essence Festival is already generating major excitement. Organizers announced that legendary R&B stars Brandy and Monica will headline the event alongside performers including Kehlani, Latto, and Patti LaBelle. The festival is scheduled for July 3–5 in New Orleans, with more performers expected to be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, rapper Lil Durk’s ongoing legal battle may take a new turn. Reports say attorney Brian Steele—known for representing Young Thug—has filed paperwork to join Durk’s defense team as the rapper prepares for his upcoming federal case.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party

Michael Eric Dyson Apologizes to Jay-Z For Airing Out Their Texts

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before His Death, Made Cash Deposits, Allegedly

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-RIGHTS-JACKSON

Jesse Jackson Jr. Jabs Biden, Obama At Father’s Funeral Service

Hip-Hop Wired
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson”

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push

20 Items
Celebrity News  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays! Abs-olutely Dangerous — Taunt Tummy Season Has Arrived And These 20 Stars Came To Flex, Vol. 17

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Khloe Kardashian Kuestionably Konsiders Spinning The Baby Block With Ex Tristan Thompson: 'Girls Need Sisters'

2 Items
News  |  Martin Berrios

Diddy Scores Earlier Release Date While Fighting His Conviction

Entertainment  |  The Morning Hustle

Jacob Latimore Opens Up About Music, Acting, and Future Goals at the BET Awards Media House

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close