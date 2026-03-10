DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Shooting Arrest, Lil Durk & Essence Fest

A disturbing incident involving Rihanna is making headlines after police arrested a woman accused of firing shots near the singer’s Beverly Hills home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, gunfire erupted around 1 p.m. Sunday outside the property. Authorities say Rihanna was inside the home at the time of the incident, though fortunately no injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as a 35-year-old woman, was arrested and is now facing attempted murder and conspiracy to commit attempted murder charges. Police say the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds before being taken into custody. Bail has reportedly been set at $10 million.

Fans from Rihanna’s loyal “Navy” quickly began digging into the suspect’s online activity, uncovering a number of disturbing social media posts and videos allegedly shared prior to the incident. Investigators are still reviewing the suspect’s background and potential motives.

In other entertainment news, the lineup for the 2026 Essence Festival is already generating major excitement. Organizers announced that legendary R&B stars Brandy and Monica will headline the event alongside performers including Kehlani, Latto, and Patti LaBelle. The festival is scheduled for July 3–5 in New Orleans, with more performers expected to be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, rapper Lil Durk’s ongoing legal battle may take a new turn. Reports say attorney Brian Steele—known for representing Young Thug—has filed paperwork to join Durk’s defense team as the rapper prepares for his upcoming federal case.