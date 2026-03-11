Khai Morgan On Winning “Who’s That One” And Opening We Them Ones Tour

Source: @jeffondigital / @jeffondigital

Comedian Khai Morgan recently earned a major opportunity after winning the 93.9 WKYS and Majic 102.3 “Who’s That One” comedy search, landing the chance to open the We Them Ones Comedy Tour.Backstage at the show, Morgan caught up with WKYS host Marky Marc to talk about the journey from entering the competition to stepping on stage in front of a packed crowd.Morgan explained that when he first signed up for the contest, he didn’t realize the voting had already begun. By the time he checked, several contestants were already ahead with strong vote totals. Convincing people to participate became one of the biggest challenges, especially getting supporters comfortable with submitting their email to cast a vote.

Once people started getting involved, the numbers quickly shifted. Morgan went from trailing early in the competition to building momentum and eventually finishing with around 600 votes, securing the win.The victory earned him the chance to perform at the We Them Ones Comedy Tour, sharing the lineup with comedians including Mike Epps, Chico Bean and DC Young Fly.

Preparing for a moment like that requires careful planning. Morgan explained that comedians often have to decide which jokes to use, how much time they have to perform and whether to rely on familiar material or try something new.He focused on the style of comedy that has worked for him throughout his career — material based on current events, life experiences and relatable observations.Morgan also noted that performing on a large stage feels different than smaller comedy rooms. In more intimate venues, comedians can clearly see the audience and hear individual reactions, while larger venues require trusting the material and continuing to deliver the set.

With more than 20 years in comedy, Morgan views moments like this as important building blocks. Opportunities like opening a major tour can create new connections and introduce comedians to larger audiences.

Following his appearance on the tour, Morgan already has more shows lined up as he continues building momentum in his comedy career — all while staying focused on doing what he enjoys most: making people laugh.