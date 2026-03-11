Pure Comedy: Sterling K. Brown Gets Giddy Over Meeting Michelle Obama, Says Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe ‘Got Angrier’ The More He Gloated

Sterling K. Brown had no intentions of hiding his enthusiasm when meeting Michelle Obama.

Sterling K. Brown will never forget the hug he got from Michelle Obama–especially now that he has a framed photo to commemorate the moment.

The Paradise actor and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, were guests on Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast this week. During their interview, Brown couldn’t help but enthusiastically launch into the story of asking Michelle for a hug years ago at an event after all of the other guests had settled for a handshake.

The encounter happened while filming Army Wives, a Lifetime drama that aired for seven seasons from June 3, 2007, to June 9, 2013, so the interaction happened over a decade ago. But, still, Brown seemed over the moon to recall the story in front of the former first lady.

According to the This Is Us star, Michelle was more than happy to give him a hug, during which she fully “locked into him,” and he squeezed so hard his guns fully popped out. With a huge smile on his face, he said the experience made him feel totally “loved and seen.”

While gushing about the story to Obama and Robinson, Brown admitted that he could see Ryan getting angrier the longer he went on about that Michelle moment at the time–which also seemed to happen as he retold the story this week.

Unsurprisingly, Sterling didn’t have any sympathy for his wife feeling left out, telling her all would be fine after she got a picture with Obama following their interview.

Brown’s smile only got wider when Robinson handed him a framed photo of the hug, which sent Sterling into a complete spiral of giddiness. Even while wearing a boot on his injured leg, he popped up out of his seat in excitement, screeching about the moment in a hilariously high-pitched voice.

Bathe covered her mouth in disbelief as her husband described the moment as “the greatest day of my life.”

Check out the full interview up above to catch the hilarious moment.

