Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Rihanna Home Shooting & Dr. Dre is a Billionaire

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Rihanna Home Shooting Suspect & Dr. Dre Billionaire Status

A woman was arrested after allegedly firing shots outside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills home while the family was inside. Meanwhile, Dr. Dre officially joins the Forbes billionaires list.

Published on March 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

A frightening situation unfolded outside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills home after a woman was arrested for allegedly firing shots near the property while the family was inside.

According to reports, the suspect — identified as a 35-year-old woman — was taken into custody after authorities say she discharged a firearm outside the couple’s residence. At the time of the incident, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were reportedly inside the home with their children.

The woman is currently being held on a $10 million bond as investigators continue looking into what may have led up to the alarming situation. Audio obtained by TMZ reportedly captures the suspect speaking about Rihanna, making unsettling claims and references before the shooting incident.

Authorities have not yet revealed a clear motive, but the situation has raised concerns about celebrity safety and the increasing number of incidents involving public figures at their private residences. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting.

While the investigation continues, many fans are hoping the suspect receives the help she may need, as the situation appeared deeply troubling.

In other entertainment news, hip-hop legend Dr. Dre has officially reached billionaire status. According to Forbes, the music mogul has joined the publication’s prestigious billionaires list, more than a decade after his historic $3 billion Beats by Dre deal with Apple.

The milestone further cements Dr. Dre’s legacy not only as a music pioneer but also as one of hip-hop’s most successful entrepreneurs.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Chanukah With The Stars Gala

Alexander Brothers Found Guilty On Sex Trafficking Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug's Former Attorney, Brian Steel

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Boosie on set

Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push

20 Items
Celebrity News  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays! Abs-olutely Dangerous — Taunt Tummy Season Has Arrived And These 20 Stars Came To Flex, Vol. 17

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Khloe Kardashian Kuestionably Konsiders Spinning The Baby Block With Ex Tristan Thompson: 'Girls Need Sisters'

Entertainment  |  TMH Staff

Carlos King’s Reality TV Mastery with ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

iOne Local Sales| Full Court Press - Presented by Prince Georges Community College | 2025-12-22
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Full Court Press 2026

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close