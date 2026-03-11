REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Rihanna Home Shooting Suspect & Dr. Dre Billionaire Status

A frightening situation unfolded outside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Hills home after a woman was arrested for allegedly firing shots near the property while the family was inside.

According to reports, the suspect — identified as a 35-year-old woman — was taken into custody after authorities say she discharged a firearm outside the couple’s residence. At the time of the incident, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were reportedly inside the home with their children.

The woman is currently being held on a $10 million bond as investigators continue looking into what may have led up to the alarming situation. Audio obtained by TMZ reportedly captures the suspect speaking about Rihanna, making unsettling claims and references before the shooting incident.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Authorities have not yet revealed a clear motive, but the situation has raised concerns about celebrity safety and the increasing number of incidents involving public figures at their private residences. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting.

While the investigation continues, many fans are hoping the suspect receives the help she may need, as the situation appeared deeply troubling.

In other entertainment news, hip-hop legend Dr. Dre has officially reached billionaire status. According to Forbes, the music mogul has joined the publication’s prestigious billionaires list, more than a decade after his historic $3 billion Beats by Dre deal with Apple.

The milestone further cements Dr. Dre’s legacy not only as a music pioneer but also as one of hip-hop’s most successful entrepreneurs.