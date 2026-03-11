Listen Live
DMV LOCAL RECAP: Live Nation & Ticketmaster Fee Settlement

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Live Nation & Ticketmaster Fee Settlement

Live Nation and Ticketmaster reached a settlement with the DOJ that could cap service fees at 15% and allow venues to use other ticket platforms like StubHub and SeatGeek.

Published on March 11, 2026

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Concertgoers may soon see some relief at checkout thanks to a new settlement between Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and the U.S. Department of Justice that could impact how tickets are sold and how much fans pay in service fees.

The agreement comes after ongoing concerns that Live Nation and Ticketmaster operate too closely together, creating what critics say resembles a monopoly in the live entertainment industry. For years, fans have complained about sky-high service charges that often appear at the final stage of purchasing tickets—sometimes adding costs nearly equal to another ticket.

Under the proposed settlement, service fees will now be capped at 15% of the ticket price. That means the additional costs fans see at checkout should be significantly reduced compared to the unpredictable and sometimes excessive fees many have experienced in the past.

Another major change is that venues will now be allowed to use competing ticket platforms, including services like StubHub and SeatGeek, rather than relying solely on Ticketmaster. This move could introduce more competition in the ticketing space and potentially improve the overall user experience for fans trying to secure seats to their favorite shows.

The agreement also requires Ticketmaster to open parts of its platform to rival ticketing services, which may give venues more flexibility when promoting events and selling tickets without fearing retaliation from the company.

However, some industry experts believe the settlement may not go far enough to fully address concerns about market dominance. While the new rules could improve transparency and offer consumers more choices, critics argue that ticket prices themselves may still remain high.

The deal still requires approval from a federal judge, and several states—including California and New York—are continuing their own legal actions against Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

For now, though, the settlement offers hope that concert fans may finally see a little breathing room when it comes to ticket fees.

Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push

