REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Rick Ross 20th Anniversary Tour Hits DC

Hip-hop fans have another reason to get excited this summer as Rick Ross celebrates 20 years of his debut album, Port of Miami with a nationwide tour. The iconic rapper is bringing the “biggest boss” experience on the road, promising a celebration that mixes a renaissance orchestra with a sainted trap choir, creating a unique black-tie concert experience.

The tour kicks off May 29 in Miami and will make a stop in Washington, D.C., at the Warner Theater on August 15. Fans can expect an elevated experience with VIP lounges, premium seating, commemorative merchandise, and a social media campaign recognizing the best-dressed attendees of the night.

Presale tickets reportedly went on sale recently, with general tickets set to become available this Friday. The tour is designed to give fans a chance to relive Rick Ross’ early hits while enjoying a luxurious and stylish concert experience.

According to organizers, the event will combine high-energy performances with a sophisticated ambiance, encouraging concertgoers to dress to impress. From smelling good with shea butter to stepping out in black-tie attire, fans are set to enjoy a night that feels both celebratory and upscale.