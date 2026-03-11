Listen Live
REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Rick Ross 20th Anniversary Tour Hits DC

Rick Ross is taking his Port of Miami 20th anniversary tour on the road, including VIP experiences, premium seating, and stops in Miami and DC.

Published on March 11, 2026

Hip-hop fans have another reason to get excited this summer as Rick Ross celebrates 20 years of his debut album, Port of Miami with a nationwide tour. The iconic rapper is bringing the “biggest boss” experience on the road, promising a celebration that mixes a renaissance orchestra with a sainted trap choir, creating a unique black-tie concert experience.

The tour kicks off May 29 in Miami and will make a stop in Washington, D.C., at the Warner Theater on August 15. Fans can expect an elevated experience with VIP lounges, premium seating, commemorative merchandise, and a social media campaign recognizing the best-dressed attendees of the night.

Presale tickets reportedly went on sale recently, with general tickets set to become available this Friday. The tour is designed to give fans a chance to relive Rick Ross’ early hits while enjoying a luxurious and stylish concert experience.

According to organizers, the event will combine high-energy performances with a sophisticated ambiance, encouraging concertgoers to dress to impress. From smelling good with shea butter to stepping out in black-tie attire, fans are set to enjoy a night that feels both celebratory and upscale.

