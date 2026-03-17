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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Michael B. Jordan Wins, Diddy Appeals

Michael B. Jordan makes Oscar history, Teyana Taylor addresses a security incident, and Diddy files an appeal in his ongoing legal battle.

Published on March 17, 2026

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Last night’s Oscars were full of major moments, with Michael B. Jordan making history as the sixth Black man to win Best Actor in a Leading Role. His performance in Sinners earned widespread praise, with stars like Jamie Foxxcelebrating the achievement and calling it well deserved. The film also had a strong showing overall, taking home multiple awards, including Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler.

On the red carpet, Teyana Taylor sparked conversation after a moment involving security appeared tense. Initial reports suggested she was shoved, but she later clarified the situation, saying security was doing their job, though she still emphasized she does not tolerate disrespect. She kept things classy while setting the record straight.

Meanwhile, Sean “Diddy” Combs is back in court headlines. His legal team has filed an appeal, arguing that his 50-month sentence is excessive. They claim the judge improperly considered allegations tied to charges he was acquitted of, including racketeering and sex trafficking. According to his attorneys, the sentence is significantly harsher than typical penalties for similar cases.

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