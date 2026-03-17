JAŸ-Z Returns to the Stage to Headline Roots Picnic With The Roots

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Rap gods generally don’t come down from the heavens to bless the people. They don’t have to. They can remain above the clouds basking in their glory years, adjusting their crowns. And every now and again the hip-hop deities will make their way amongst the common folk to remind them of how they ascended.

JAŸ-Z, who recently changed the styling of his name to honor the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, must’ve decided that the people need him because he’s returning to the stage for the first time in a year to headline alongside the Roots at the Roots Picnic in 2026.

According to Variety, JAŸ-Z “is scheduled to headline the May 30 date of the 2026 Roots Picnic at Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau. It marks his first performance with the Roots in over a decade.”

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This will be Sean Carter’s first live performance since he joined his wife, and the closest thing America has to royalty, Beyoncé at the final “Cowboy Carter” during a performance in Paris in June 2025. During the show, JAŸ-Z came out to perform “Crazy in Love,” “N—s in Paris” and “Drunk in Love.”

The last time he played a festival was in 2019 as a surprise guest at Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water, which took place in Virginia Beach.

“Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us,” Shawn Gee, the Roots’ manager and president of Live Nation Urban, told Variety. “After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we’re grateful to her, Commissioner Susan Slawson, Jazelle Jones and everyone who helped make it happen. We can’t wait to see everyone in May at the Plat.”

Presale tickets for the two-day festival, taking place on May 30-31, are available now. General on-sale starts on March 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

The rest of the lineup has not been announced but is expected to be released later this week.

Despite not having a new album since 2017’s 4:44, there have been rumors that Carter has been back in the lab working on a possible studio album. Alchemist and Memphis Bleek have hinted at JAŸ-Z possibly working on a new album, but Cash Cobain claims that JAŸ-Z told him he’s “absolutely not dropping an album.”

So now we wait and see if the God will bless us.

See how social media is reacting to the rare Hov pop out below.