Simone Ledward Boseman Opens Up About Chadwick Boseman’s Private Cancer Battle

Chadwick Boseman refused to let his illness change how he showed up, committed to his work until the end.

The global success and cultural significance of 'Black Panther' deeply impacted Chadwick and his loved ones.

Simone reflects on the gradual healing process, as the edges of grief become less sharp over time.

Source: Variety / Getty

Chad was not a person that would have wanted to be treated any differently because people knew that he was sick,” Simone Ledward Boseman shared recently. Nearly six years since the death of her husband, Chadwick Boseman, she is speaking out for the first time. On Friday, March 20, she sat down with Craig Melvin on the Today Show.

The interview was raw, chilling, and filled with the strength of a Black woman carrying grief—and admiration—for years.

During the interview, Simone reflected on the moment they first learned of his diagnosis in 2016 and the difficult road that followed. She revealed that Chadwick quietly battled the disease while continuing to work, never allowing his condition to change how he showed up in the world. For him, the work wasn’t just a responsibility—it was a source of purpose that kept him going.

Simone Ledward Boseman Opens Up: Chadwick’s Private Battle & Powerful Legacy

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“What’s more important about Chad is the way that he lived,” Simone explained. “The fact that he wouldn’t let cancer get in the way of what he was here to do, let that be the lesson.”

She also shared that, in their minds, there was always a belief that he would survive. Even as he fought through the illness, hope remained at the center of their journey.

That strength carried through one of the most impactful moments of his career: Black Panther. “Yeah, Black Panther came out in February… to see how deeply, deeply and globally impactful that film was, I just don’t have any words for it,” Simone said. “He was just so deserving of all the success.”

Simone also reflected on the overwhelming love Chadwick received from fans around the world.

Kids were dressing up like him, and people are buying out theaters and taking school kids to watch this film. He was just being celebrated everywhere we go.”

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Chadwick’s memory lives on through his family, friends, and the work he left behind. He was also posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and images from the moment quickly went viral.

As for her own grief journey, Simone offered a quiet but honest reflection. “You know, the edges get less sharp, I think, is the best way to put it. There are still edges.”

Watch the full interview to hear her story in her own words.

Simone Ledward Boseman Opens Up About Chadwick Boseman’s Private Cancer Battle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com