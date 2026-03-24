How HBCU Aware Fest Is Empowering Our Future

Source: Reach Media / other

The Morning Hustle recently sat down with Keith Shoates, CEO of the Student Freedom Initiative (SFI), to discuss a powerful movement empowering students across our community. The conversation kicked off by looking back at 2019, when billionaire Robert Smith paid off $40 million in student loans for 400 Morehouse College graduates. This historic act of philanthropy wiped out massive burdens—including one student’s $330,000 debt—and sparked a larger mission to protect our cultural institutions and their students.



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Building on that momentum, SFI works to fill the financial gaps that often force families into high-interest Parent PLUS loans. Shoates explained how SFI provides a culturally connected alternative for HBCU juniors and seniors in high-demand majors. By offering private educational loans with favorable terms and income-based repayment plans, SFI ensures graduates can return to build their local neighborhoods without the anchor of crushing debt. As students pay it forward, those funds go directly to the next generation, creating an inclusive journey for future leaders.

To celebrate diversity and raise crucial funds, SFI has partnered with Live Nation Urban for the upcoming HBCU Aware Fest at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The festival features a massive lineup including Jill Scott, GloRilla, and Earth, Wind & Fire. Shoates emphasized that the event is a dual-purpose celebration: enjoy the music, but show up for the cause.

Shoates challenged listeners to recognize our collective purchasing power. He noted that if 10 million allies gave just $10 a month, we could build a billion-dollar endowment for our schools. HBCUs built the Black middle class, and we have the power to sustain them. Join our community in supporting these vital institutions, and learn more about making a direct impact at awarefest.org.

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How HBCU Aware Fest Is Empowering Our Future was originally published on themorninghustle.com