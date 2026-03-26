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Tia Mowry Just Made Wash Day Look Like Way More Fun

Dancing to Mariah Carey in the shower, the Sister, Sister star is showing us a lighter, more fun approach to caring for hair.

Published on March 26, 2026

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Tia Mowry Just Made Wash Day Look Like Way More Fun
Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Tia Mowry just invited us into her shower, redefining what wash day and hair care looks like. According to her, it’s a whole lot of fun.

In a playful new social media video, the Sister, Sister star dances to Mariah Carey’s “Honey” while washing her hair and showing off her 4U by Tia products. Dressed in a light blue bathing suit, she moves through her routine with ease, turning a typically time-consuming process into something that feels light, fun, and full of personality.

And we are loving it.

Because for many of us, wash day is a whole event. There’s detangling, cleansing, deep conditioning, and styling -sometimes all in one sitting. It takes time, patience, and a little bit of energy.

But in Tia’s world, it looks like something you might actually look forward to.

Tia Mowry’s Shower Moment Puts A Fresh Spin On Curl Care

The video feels very true to who she is. Tia has always leaned into showing her personality online, whether she’s trying a trend, sharing family moments, or just having fun with her audience. There’s a balance she carries well—playful, confident, and just a little bit flirty.

This moment brings all of that together.

Her melanin skin is glowing, giving that fresh, just-washed radiance that you can’t fake. Her face is clean and effortless, showing off her natural beauty. And her curls? Defined, soft, and full of body – giving major hair envy in the best way.

When she launched 4U by Tia, she shared, “We started 4U to take the guesswork out of curl care. Our job is to make your natural hair journey truly your own.” That message still comes through here, just with a little more rhythm, suds, and a lot more water.

The products themselves keep are simple. Clean packaging. Soft tones. Straightforward labels. And with most items priced under $13, it’s accessible for the girls, their families, and anyone committed to caring for curls for the girls.

Safe to say, wash day just got an upgrade.

SEE ALSO

Tia Mowry Just Made Wash Day Look Like Way More Fun was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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