REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Rihanna Case and Beyoncé Theft Trial

First, a frightening case involving Rihanna has taken a serious turn. A woman accused of showing up to the superstar’s Beverly Hills home and opening fire has entered a plea in court. At the time of the incident, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their children were inside—but thankfully, no one was injured.

Prosecutors have charged the suspect with attempted murder, multiple counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. She is currently being held on a high bond, with a judge denying a request to significantly reduce it. The case has also raised concerns beyond the courtroom, as reports reveal the suspect previously worked as a licensed speech-language pathologist, with officials now pushing to prevent her from practicing in the future.

Meanwhile, another high-profile case is unfolding involving Beyoncé. A man accused of stealing and mishandling her unreleased music—effectively sued in a lawsuit tied to the alleged theft—appeared in court but rejected a plea deal. Instead, he is choosing to take the case to trial, setting the stage for what could become a closely watched legal battle.

With both cases moving forward, these situations highlight the serious legal consequences tied to celebrity safety and intellectual property—proving once again that no one plays with the icons without facing repercussions.