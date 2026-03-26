DAILY DIRT: 50 Cent Trolls Usher, Nicki Lawsuit

First up, 50 Cent is back in his trolling era—this time targeting Usher. The online jab came after Usher spoke positively about Sean Combs (Diddy) in a recent interview, praising his legacy and contributions to Black entrepreneurship and culture. While Usher reflected on his personal experiences and mentorship, 50 Cent took to social media with his signature humor, stirring up conversation and reminding fans he’s never far from the drama.

Meanwhile, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have officially finalized their divorce—and the details are making headlines. The two agreed to joint custody of their children with no child or spousal support payments. Assets were divided, including multiple luxury vehicles, and Kandi will pay Todd a lump sum settlement. While they attempted to keep details private, much of the agreement has surfaced publicly.

On the legal front, Nicki Minaj is facing serious claims after being sued in a lawsuit by a production company. The company alleges it fronted over $275,000 in expenses tied to major events, including the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and has yet to be reimbursed. They’re now seeking damages, bringing the dispute into the spotlight.

From internet shade to courtroom battles, today’s headlines prove the entertainment world never sleeps.