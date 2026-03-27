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The Baltimore Orioles kicked off the 2026 season with a win over the Minnesota Twins, continuing a strong tradition on Opening Day. The victory marks the fifth straight year the Orioles have started the season 1-0, giving fans at Camden Yards plenty to be excited about.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Thursday’s Opening Day performance:

Trevor Rogers Sets the Tone

All eyes were on Trevor Rogers, and he delivered a solid outing to open the season. While not flawless, Rogers showed resilience throughout the game. He worked through early trouble and navigated a few tense moments later on, finishing with seven scoreless innings. The left-hander allowed just three hits while walking four, but kept the Twins off the board and secured his first win of the year.

Ryan Helsley Closes It Out

In the ninth inning, Ryan Helsley stepped up to seal the deal. With a slim lead, the hard-throwing closer gave up a single but quickly regained control. Helsley struck out three straight batters to earn his first save of the season, continuing the momentum he built during Spring Training.

Adley Rutschman Leads the Offense

After a down year at the plate in 2025, Adley Rutschman is already showing signs of a bounce-back season. The catcher recorded two of the Orioles’ five hits, including a single and a double, and made consistent contact in all four at-bats. His production was key on a day when offense was limited.

Top of the Lineup Goes Quiet

Despite the win, the top of the Orioles’ lineup struggled to get going. Taylor Ward, Gunnar Henderson, and Pete Alonso combined to go hitless, finishing 0-for-11 with four strikeouts. While it’s only the first game of the season, Baltimore will look for more production from the top of the order moving forward.

Still, a win is a win, and the Orioles are off to another strong start in 2026.

Orioles Extend Opening Day Streak To Five With Twins Victory was originally published on 92q.com