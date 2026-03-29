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The Dominique Da Diva Show

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Tiny Speaks, Cardi B Tour, Diddy’s Son

Tameka 'Tiny' Harris addresses drama involving 50 Cent, while Cardi B dominates headlines and Christian Combs faces a home scare.

Published on March 29, 2026

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Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is finally speaking out. During a recent interview, she addressed the online back-and-forth involving 50 Cent and her husband T.I., calling the situation unnecessary and saying she felt it should’ve stayed between the men. While she brushed it off personally, she noted her family was more affected—and quick to defend her.

Meanwhile, Cardi B continues her winning streak. From selling out her “Am I the Drama” tour stops to launching her haircare line, the Bronx rapper is everywhere. She even brought out Lil’ Kim at Madison Square Garden and is gearing up for upcoming shows in Baltimore and D.C. Adding to her impact, Howard University is introducing a course centered on her career and marketing strategy.

In more serious news, Christian Combs, son of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, experienced a frightening situation after his Los Angeles home was reportedly targeted in a possible burglary attempt early in the morning. Authorities are investigating.

Elsewhere, Tyler Perry made headlines for attempting to tip TSA workers, though regulations reportedly prevented it. And for tonight’s vibe, fans can tune in to a Verzuz battle between Tank and Tyrese Gibson streaming on Apple Music.

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