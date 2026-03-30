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Freedom Table: Prosecutors Speak Out On Power, Accountability

‘Freedom Table’: Are Civil Rights Under Attack? Prosecutors Speak Out On Power And Accountability

In a conversation with former prosecutors Kim Foxx and Aramis Ayala, Rashad Robinson discusses how prosecutors and elected officials can push back when federal power goes unchecked.

Published on March 30, 2026

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Are civil rights and basic freedoms in America under threat? In this episode of Freedom Table, host Rashad Robinson is joined by Kim Foxx, the first Black woman to serve as State’s Attorney for Cook County, Illinois, the second-largest prosecutor’s office in the country, and Aramis Ayala, the former State Attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit in Florida who was the first Black person to serve in the role in Florida’s history. Who better to help break down the growing concerns around democracy, government overreach, and the role of local officials in protecting the public than two powerful former prosecutors?

“Don’t nobody know what they’re doing, so if you realize those in Washington, those in your governor’s mansion, they are making this up as they go,” Ayala says during the conversation.

She’s not wrong.

What we are witnessing with the second coming of the Trump administration is a government off the rails, being run by people with no discernible level of competency, as their only qualifications seem to be undying loyalty to Donald Trump. 

Checks and balances seem to be a thing of the past, and Trump has repeatedly used his power to further his own agenda, which seems less about making the United States a better place for everyone and more about soothing his own ego.

The Freedom Table conversation dives into how prosecutors and elected officials can push back when federal power goes unchecked, why community pressure plays a critical role in driving change, and how movements can shape real accountability. From immigration enforcement to constitutional rights, the panel explores what happens when institutions fail — and what it takes to rebuild trust and justice.

In speaking about Trump’s mass deportation effort in Chicago, dubbed “Operation Midway Blitz,” Foxx said, “I think it’s really important as prosecutors that we acknowledge when the state is acting in this way, when the federal government is acting this way, it undermines public safety. It undermines the credibility and legitimacy of our systems, and as local prosecutors, that matters.”

“I have victims of crime who are afraid to come out of their homes. I have large swaths of our community who are vulnerable and susceptible to be preyed upon because of the situation we are in,” she continued. 

Kim Foxx and Aramis Ayala also discuss the challenges faced by reform-minded prosecutors, including political backlash, systemic resistance, and the realities of working inside a broken system. The discussion highlights the importance of strategy, activism, and the “inside-outside” approach needed to protect democracy.

This episode also takes a deeper look at how Black women in leadership have been targeted, the role of white supremacy in shaping public narratives, and why standing firm in moments like this is more important than ever.

As the conversation closes, the message is clear: no one is coming to save democracy — it requires action from both leaders and everyday people.

Watch Freedom Table for a powerful discussion on civil rights, justice, and the fight for accountability in America today.

SEE ALSO:

‘Freedom Table With Rashad Robinson’ Discusses Trump’s Attacks On DEI

‘Freedom Table With Rashad Robinson’ Takes Aim At Copaganda

SEE ALSO

‘Freedom Table’: Are Civil Rights Under Attack? Prosecutors Speak Out On Power And Accountability was originally published on newsone.com

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