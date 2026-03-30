Source: Unaihuiziphotography / Getty 7 Steps To Ease Doctor Appointment Anxiety — And Why It Matters More Than Ever For Black Patients March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, a time to recognize the professionals who keep us healthy. But for many people, especially within the Black community, doctor visits can come with more than just nerves. They can bring real anxiety rooted in history, lived experiences, and a lack of trust in the medical system. From the legacy of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study to ongoing disparities in care, Black patients have often been underserved, unheard, or mistreated in healthcare spaces. That context matters. It is why managing anxiety before an appointment is not just about comfort, but about empowerment. Here are 7 practical steps to help you feel more in control before stepping into that doctor’s office.

1. Know Your History And Your Rights Understanding your family medical history can give you confidence and clarity during your visit. Just as important, know that you have the right to ask questions, request clarity, and advocate for yourself. You are not difficult for wanting to understand your own body.

2. Write Down Your Questions Ahead of Time Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Anxiety can make your mind go blank. Before your appointment, jot down symptoms you have noticed, questions you want answered, and concerns you do not want dismissed.

Walking in prepared shifts the dynamic. You are part of the conversation, not just receiving it.

3. Bring Someone You Trust If you can, bring a friend, partner, or family member. Having another person present can help you remember what was said, offer emotional support, and advocate if you feel unheard.

4. Be Honest Even If It Feels Uncomfortable Whether it is about lifestyle, mental health, or symptoms you have been ignoring, honesty is key to getting accurate care. Doctors cannot treat what they do not know.

5. Practice Grounding Techniques Before You Go If your anxiety is high, try simple techniques like deep breathing, listening to calming music, or arriving early so you are not rushed. Small actions can lower your stress before the appointment even starts.