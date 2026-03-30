Listen Live
Close
News

Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

A video surfaced online that appears to show Young Thug having a heated conversation with Charleston White backstage at an event.

Published on March 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A video surfaced online that appears to show Young Thug having a heated conversation with Charleston White backstage at an event.

White later posted the clip on Instagram, claiming the Atlanta rapper and his entourage allegedly threatened him during the encounter at Druski’s Coulda Been Love reunion.

“Young Thug and his goons threatened Unc life and tried to attack him at Druski’s Coulda Been Love Reunion, and IT DIDN’T GO THEIR WAY!”

White also claimed he is considering taking legal action, alleging that Spider made a threatening statement during the interaction.

“Unc is threatening to press charges against Young Thug for ‘Terroristic Threat,’ by saying, ‘You’re gonna lose your life right here.’ While his goon pretends to clutch a gun.”

The controversial commentator has been outspoken about Young Thug’s legal issues in the past, which has led to tension with several figures in the Hip-Hop world. Over the years, White has also had a choice of words for people like Lil Woody, Gillie Da King, and others.

Later that night, White went live to further address the alleged confrontation, claiming Thug approached him despite currently being on probation.

“You’re on probation, you approached me threatening me. Your words were, ‘We step on sh*t,” you didn’t say “I”, you didn’t make it singular, you said we. That means a gang, then you had a fella with you that was in possession of a gun. You’re not supposed to be around people that have guns.”

As of now, Young thug has not publicly responded to White’s claims, and it remains unclear whether any legal action will actually be pursued following the alleged altercation.

SEE ALSO

Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Gunna Performs At The O2 Arena

Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna's London Concert

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Drops His Album 'BULLY,' Marks His First Solo Project In Five Years

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

UMG Basically Calls Drake A Sore Loser In Response To His Appeal

Hip-Hop Wired
Juiceland With OJ Da Juiceman - Atlanta, GA

OJ Da Juiceman Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
18 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 137

22 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! One Last Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

18 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

The People’s WIG! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Causes Coiffure Commotion Over Easy, Breezy ‘Moana’ Man-Unit, Shatters Social Media With Shake-N-Go Shenanigans

Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

We Love To See It – Brandy Norwood Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Angela Simmons Details Yo Gotti Breakup, Wonders Whether Rapper Was Ready For Marriage–'We're Not In The Same Space'

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close