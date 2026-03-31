2026 National Burrito Day Deals

Source: Radio One / Urban One

National Burrito Day is celebrated on April 2, this is the perfect excuse to indulge in one of the most beloved handheld meals packed with flavor. From classic combinations of rice, beans, and seasoned meats to creative twists, burritos have become a staple across the U.S. and beyond.

This food holiday brings together bold tastes, cultural roots, and plenty of delicious deals worth savoring.

Check out these resturants that are coming with the deals for National Burrito Day!