Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Swapped Trailer Features Michael B. Jordan in Animated Adventure

'Swapped' Trailer on Netflix Features Michael B. Jordan With His Niece & Nephew

Published on April 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael B. Jordan Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Courtesy / MGM

Thursday morning, Netflix released its first official trailer for the new animated movie Swapped, with Michael B. Jordan and his adorable niece and nephew encouraging you to watch.

The animated adventure arrives on Netflix on May 1, starring the Oscar winner alongside Juno Temple. The move takes place in a fantasy world where a group of woodland creatures are on the brink of extinction.

Related Stories

The official synopsis reads: A buddy comedy about a small woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (voiced by Juno Temple)—natural sworn enemies of The Valley—who suddenly swap bodies and must team up (while walking in each other’s feathers and fur) to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

The movie was directed by Nathan Greno, who directed the Disney hit Tangled. The film was animated by Sundance Animation.

Swapped is Jordan’s first movie since receiving his award for Best Actor at the Oscars for Sinners.

You can check out the trailer below.

SEE ALSO

'Swapped' Trailer on Netflix Features Michael B. Jordan With His Niece & Nephew was originally published on foxync.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

ONE Musicfest 2025

Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party

J. Cole Takes His Talents To The Chinese Basketball Association

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
roots picnic text to win graphic
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

How To Wake Up Your Wardrobe For Spring 2026 Without Breaking The Bank

Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

We Love To See It – Brandy Norwood Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Angela Simmons Details Yo Gotti Breakup, Wonders Whether Rapper Was Ready For Marriage—’We’re Not In The Same Space’

iOne Local Sales| Full Court Press - Presented by Prince Georges Community College | 2025-12-22
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Full Court Press 2026

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close