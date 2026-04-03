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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Arrest & Dallas Studio Robbery

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Arrest & Dallas Studio Robbery

Pooh Shiesty was arrested in connection to a Dallas studio robbery case involving multiple victims, with federal investigators citing weapons, stolen items, and evidence.

Published on April 3, 2026

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A shocking development in hip-hop headlines has fans talking after Pooh Shiesty was named among nine individuals arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping in Dallas, Texas.

According to reports, the incident took place at a recording studio where three music industry professionals had traveled for what was supposed to be a business meeting. Authorities allege that the meeting was arranged by Pooh Shiesty—whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr.—under the pretense of discussing a recording contract.

Instead, investigators claim the situation escalated into a coordinated armed takeover. Prosecutors allege that Pooh Shiesty brandished an AK-style firearm and forced one victim to sign a release related to a contract, while others involved displayed weapons and robbed victims of luxury items, including Rolex watches, jewelry, and cash.

Adding another layer to the case, officials say several suspects later appeared on social media showcasing items believed to be stolen during the incident. Evidence cited in the investigation reportedly includes surveillance footage, cell phone records, rental car documentation, and even bus travel records.

The situation becomes even more complex as reports suggest Pooh Shiesty was on probation at the time, and that his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., may have also been involved in planning the alleged crime.

While Gucci Mane’s name has surfaced in connection to the case, details remain unclear about his exact involvement. As the legal process unfolds, fans and industry insiders are closely watching for updates in what is shaping up to be a major case.

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