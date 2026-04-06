How modern brands are blending digital and physical marketing channels
Modern brands are blending digital and physical marketing channels by creating seamless omnichannel customer journeys and leveraging data to connect online behavior with in-store experiences. They are also integrating experiential retail with digital engagement and using technology to bridge the gap between channels.
According to WordStream, 72% of overall marketing budgets get put towards digital marketing. While offline media spending has been declining in recent years, that doesn’t necessarily mean you should ignore it.
Modern brands are blending digital and physical marketing channels to make the most of what’s available to them, and you should, too. These are the ways they’re improving their brand marketing synergy.
Creating Seamless Omnichannel Customer Journeys
Digital and physical marketing shouldn’t be treated as separate silos. You should design cohesive omnichannel experiences that follow customers wherever they go.
This means that a shopper might:
- Discover your product through social media
- Interact with it in-store
- Complete the purchase through a mobile app
Smart brands are investing in integrated systems that sync customer data across platforms, and this allows for consistent messaging, pricing, and personalization. This results in a unified journey where each touchpoint builds on the last, and customers will have a smoother and more engaging experience.
How Are Brands Leveraging Data?
Brands are leveraging data to connect online behavior with in-store experiences. They’re using insights from the following sources to inform in-store strategies:
- Website visits
- App usage
- Social engagement
This information allows them to refine product placement, promotions, and personalized offers.
Retailers are also using tools like customer relationship management (CRM) systems and AI analytics. These help them better understand purchasing patterns and preferences. This results in highly tailored experiences that feel intuitive rather than intrusive.
Integrating Experiential Retail With Digital Engagement
Experiential retail is a powerful way for brands to merge physical presence with digital innovation. Stores are being designed as immersive environments where customers can interact with products in meaningful ways. These all encourage deeper engagement while also generating shareable digital content:
- Augmented reality (AR) displays
- Interactive kiosks
- Live events
They also use printing for shirts solutions with Adobe Express to enhance in-store experiences, and these can turn into shared images online that increase brand awareness.
The blend of physical interaction and digital amplification turns retail spaces into marketing channels of their own.
How Do They Use Technology to Bridge the Gap Between Channels?
There are many emerging technologies that are making it easier for brands to unify their marketing efforts across digital and physical spaces. For example, these tools enable real-time interaction between customers and brands in-store while still tying back to digital ecosystems:
- Near-field communication (NFC)
- Geofencing
- Smart mirrors
Technologies like digital wallets and contactless payments streamline the purchase process, too. This allows consumers to have convenience across all channels.
Follow in the Footsteps of Modern Brands
Modern brands are embracing a blend of digital and physical marketing channels, and you should, too. Advanced technology lets you break out of silos, and this enables you to follow your customers at any stage of their journey, all without being intrusive.
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