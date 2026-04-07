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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Kanye West, Pooh Shiesty Case & Festival Fallout

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Kanye West, Pooh Shiesty Case & Festival Fallout

Kanye West faces sponsor backlash, while Pooh Shiesty’s father is released on bond and Big 30 denies allegations in an ongoing lawsuit tied to serious charges.

Published on April 7, 2026

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Reddzz Rundown V3

Entertainment and legal headlines are making waves as several high-profile cases and controversies continue to unfold. One of the biggest stories centers around Kanye West, who has been facing mounting backlash following his announcement as a headliner for the UK’s Wireless Festival. The fallout has already begun, with major sponsors such as Pepsi and Diageo reportedly pulling their support from the event. Despite the controversy, festival organizers are encouraging patience and forgiveness as the situation develops.

Meanwhile, legal developments surrounding the Pooh Shiesty case are also drawing attention. His father, Launtrell Williams Sr., has been released on a $250,000 bond but remains under strict home confinement, only allowed to leave for court-related matters. The case involves multiple co-conspirators and serious allegations that could carry significant consequences, keeping the situation under close watch.

In a related update, rapper Big 30 is also in the spotlight after reportedly pleading not guilty to charges outlined in an ongoing case. He continues to deny all allegations presented in the legal documents, maintaining his stance as the proceedings move forward.

Together, these stories highlight the intersection of music, fame, and legal challenges, as artists and those connected to them navigate high-stakes situations. With ongoing developments in both the entertainment and legal arenas, more updates are expected as these cases continue to evolve.

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