REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Offset Shooting, Kanye Drama & Big30 Legal Issues

Rapper Offset is making headlines after reports surfaced that he was shot during an incident at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Early rumors pointed fingers at Lil Tjay, but the rapper quickly denied involvement. According to police reports, the situation allegedly began when members of Lil Tjay’s party were instructed to start a fight, which escalated when an associate reportedly pulled a firearm, resulting in Offset being injured.

Meanwhile, rapper Big30 has been released on a $100,000 bond but remains under strict home confinement as his legal situation continues to unfold. Authorities have also issued a no-contact order, preventing communication with others connected to the case, signaling the seriousness of the ongoing investigation.