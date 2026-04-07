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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Offset Shooting, Kanye Drama & Big30

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Offset Shooting, Kanye Drama & Big30 Legal Issues

Offset was shot in a Florida incident involving Lil Tjay, Big30 faces ongoing legal issues, and Kanye West faces backlash impacting major performances.

Published on April 7, 2026

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Rapper Offset is making headlines after reports surfaced that he was shot during an incident at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Early rumors pointed fingers at Lil Tjay, but the rapper quickly denied involvement. According to police reports, the situation allegedly began when members of Lil Tjay’s party were instructed to start a fight, which escalated when an associate reportedly pulled a firearm, resulting in Offset being injured.

Meanwhile, rapper Big30 has been released on a $100,000 bond but remains under strict home confinement as his legal situation continues to unfold. Authorities have also issued a no-contact order, preventing communication with others connected to the case, signaling the seriousness of the ongoing investigation.

In other news, Kanye West is facing significant international backlash that is impacting his career. The rapper was set to headline the 2026 Wireless Festival in the UK, but organizers have since canceled his appearance. The decision comes amid controversy surrounding past remarks, with reports indicating the backlash played a major role in the cancellation.

From shootings to legal battles and industry fallout, these stories are keeping the culture talking. Stay locked in for more updates.

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