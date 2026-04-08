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Top 10 All-Time Moments From The Masters Golf Tournament

The Masters Golf Tournament stands as one of the most prestigious and storied events in the world of sports.

Held annually at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club, it has become synonymous with tradition, excellence, and unforgettable moments.

Over the years, the tournament has delivered countless displays of skill, resilience, and drama, etching its champions and their feats into the annals of golf history.

From breathtaking comebacks to record-breaking performances, the Masters has provided fans with memories that transcend the sport itself.

Take a look below at the Top 10 All-Time Moments From The Masters Golf Tournament.

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Jack Nicklaus’ “Yes, Sir!” Putt (1986)

At age 46, Nicklaus sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, leading to his record sixth green jacket. Verne Lundquist’s iconic call, “Yes, Sir!” immortalized the moment.