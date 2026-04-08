Top 10 All-Time Moments From The Masters Golf Tournament
- The Masters is a prestigious, storied event synonymous with tradition and excellence.
- The tournament has provided fans with countless displays of skill, resilience, and drama.
- Iconic moments like Nicklaus' putt and Matsuyama's win have etched their place in golf history.
Top 10 All-Time Moments From The Masters Golf Tournament
The Masters Golf Tournament stands as one of the most prestigious and storied events in the world of sports.
Held annually at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club, it has become synonymous with tradition, excellence, and unforgettable moments.
Over the years, the tournament has delivered countless displays of skill, resilience, and drama, etching its champions and their feats into the annals of golf history.
From breathtaking comebacks to record-breaking performances, the Masters has provided fans with memories that transcend the sport itself.
Take a look below at the Top 10 All-Time Moments From The Masters Golf Tournament.
RELATED | Rory McIlroy Wins the 2025 Masters, Secures Career Grand Slam
RELATED | The Six Golfers Who Have Completed The Career Grand Slam
Jack Nicklaus’ “Yes, Sir!” Putt (1986)
At age 46, Nicklaus sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole, leading to his record sixth green jacket. Verne Lundquist’s iconic call, “Yes, Sir!” immortalized the moment.
Tiger Woods’ Chip-In on the 16th (2005)
Woods’ incredible chip shot on the 16th hole, which paused dramatically before dropping in, is one of the most replayed shots in golf history.
Gene Sarazen’s “Shot Heard ‘Round the World” (1935)
Sarazen’s double eagle on the 15th hole helped him tie for the lead and eventually win in a playoff, cementing this as one of golf’s greatest shots.
Phil Mickelson’s Leap (2004)
Mickelson’s 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole secured his first major championship, leading to his famous celebratory leap.
Larry Mize’s Miracle Chip (1987)
Mize chipped in from 140 feet on the 11th hole during a playoff to defeat Greg Norman and win his only major.
Tiger Woods’ Dominance (1997)
Woods won his first Masters by a record 12 strokes, becoming the youngest champion at age 21 and the first African-American to win the tournament.
Bubba Watson’s Hook Shot (2012)
In a playoff, Watson hit an incredible 40-yard hook from the trees on the 10th hole to set up his first Masters victory.
Jordan Spieth’s Collapse (2016)
Leading by five shots on the back nine, Spieth hit two balls into Rae’s Creek on the 12th hole, resulting in a quadruple bogey and losing the tournament.
Nicklaus’ Birdie on the 16th (1975)
His 40-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole helped him secure his fifth Masters title, outlasting Tom Weiskopf and Johnny Miller.
Hideki Matsuyama’s Historic Win (2021)
Matsuyama became the first Japanese male golfer to win a major championship, with his caddie’s respectful bow to the course becoming a memorable image.
These moments showcase the drama, skill, and history that make the Masters one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments.
Top 10 All-Time Moments From The Masters Golf Tournament was originally published on 1075thefan.com