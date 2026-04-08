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National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade Comes To DC This Weekend

The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, presented by Events DC, takes place this Saturday, Aprill 11 starting at Constitution Avenue, NW.

Published on April 8, 2026

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National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade 2026

This weekend, the District of Columbia will welcome the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade back to the Nation’s Capital via a free event open to all ages. This year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade features a native son of the region, a legendary R&B vocal group, and a bevy of distinguished guests.

Kicking off on Constitution Avenue and traveling for 10 blocks in the city’s Northwest section, the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade will host high school marching bands, several musical acts, and, of course, an array of floats adorned in cherry blossoms and signs of the season.

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade 2026

Among the guests slated to appear are His Excellency Shigeo Yamada, Ambassador of Japan to the United States, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, David Archuleta, Raheem DeVaughn, Club Nouveau, Anastacia McCleskey, The Spinners, and a variety of performers, dancers, and marching bands from across the United States.

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade 2026

The parade begins on Saturday, April 11, at 11:00 a.m. and continues through 1:30 p.m. The starting part will be Constitution Avenue and 7th St NW, near the National Archives Museum. The Metro subway trains would be an advisable way to visit the parade, with the nearest stop being Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter.

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade 2026
Source: Events DC / Events DC

Learn more about the festivities and related happenings here.

Photo: Events DC

SEE ALSO

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade Comes To DC This Weekend was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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