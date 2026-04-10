DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Offset Drama, 50 Cent Hulu Deal & Drake

Offset is continuing to recover after a reported shooting incident, with footage circulating online showing him in a hospital gown discussing injuries following an alleged altercation involving Lil Tjay’s team. While he appears to be in stable condition, the internet has shifted attention to another issue—money.

Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to social media claiming Offset owes him around $8,000, adding fuel to viral jokes and online debates about unpaid debts.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is making major business moves. The mogul has reportedly secured a deal with Hulu for a three-part documentary series exploring his life and career. The project, which sparked a bidding war, will dive into his rise in hip-hop, personal challenges, and major career milestones.

On the legal front, Pooh Shiesty has enlisted high-profile attorney Bradford Cohen, known for representing major artists. His legal team says they are preparing to challenge the government’s case and point out inconsistencies in the indictment.

And in more positive news, Drake has fans on high alert after reportedly filming visuals for a new project, possibly tied to a track called “Iceman.”