Tia Mowry's Mystery Man Revealed After Packing On The PDA In Viral Smooching Snaps

After Tia Mowry was spotted smooching a rumored new boo, social media sleuths worked overtime to identify the mystery man from the viral kiss. Now, we know who was packing on the PDA with The Game star 3 years after her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

New Details About Tia Mowry’s Artistic Arm Candy

Say hello to Javoné Williams, known by the artist name Javoné Armada! The Shade Room reports he is the Los Angeles-based artist and educator who had our good Sister, Sister swooning. His multidisciplinary art varies from drawings and murals to live art experiences. An early fashion career led Armada to France and a Master of Science in Fashion, Design and Luxury Management from Grenoble École de Management.

Armada’s time overseas inspired him to found Daliboy Creative Studios in 2016. The studio now serves as an education hub to bring creative access to the community. In addition to mentoring young artists through the Campbell Hall Youth Visual Arts Residency, he was an Elementary Science Lab Associate teacher.

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The East Cleveland, OH native’s work appeared in the Collective Memory Installation presented by the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, The diital exhibition featured his piece “Mother-hood,” which Armada said “honors Los Angeles as a place where mothers lead the way in justice, business, and many other fields. This artwork is a portrait of motherhood in focus.”

The Hints Tia Mowry Dropped That Seemingly Confirm Coupledom With Javoné Armada

It’s unclear how the alleged couple met or how long they’ve been together, Tia recently confirmed to The Shade Room at ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood that she’s “in love” again. We love to see it!

The 47-year-old added that she would keep the romance “close to my heart,” but seemed to drop a major hint about covert coupledom with Armada. When she hopped on another viral trned to “dress like the last dude you kissed,” she rocked locs and a goatee that look quite familiar now. The Twitches titan completed the transformation with a fitted, hoodie, jeans, and Timbs. Of course, the veteran actress was in full character for the clip, posted by The Neighborhood Talk.

We see you, Tia!

Tia Mowry's Mystery Man Revealed After Packing On The PDA In Viral Smooching Snaps was originally published on bossip.com