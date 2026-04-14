'Boom The Hell Up!' Colman Domingo Enters The Comedy Chat In His Highly Anticipated SNL Debut

From Euphoria to the Michael movie, Colman Domingo proves he can deliver the drama, but the acclaimed actor is showing off his unserious side in his SNL hosting debut.

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On the evening of Saturday, April 11th, the stage of Studio 8H was graced by a performer whose presence felt long overdue. Colman Domingo on SNL was a masterclass in owning the stage, as the actor proved his vast experience in the industry has prepared him for just about any comedic challenge. Despite a season of Saturday Night Live that critics have often labeled as less than favorable in terms of writing, Domingo’s natural charisma managed to elevate the material.

Domingo kicked off his monologue by addressing the fact that he is seemingly everywhere. With a career spanning from Fear the Walking Dead to prestige cinema like Lincoln, he joked that his resume is as common “raisins at a Caucasian cookout.” He even leaned into the Uncle persona fans have given him on social media, jokingly claiming he was Carly in iCarly and the man inside the C-3PO suit from Star Wars.

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However, the monologue truly took flight when Domingo decided to transform the sterile studio into his own living room. He directed the crew to provide mood lighting “flattering for people of color.”

“Can I get a sexy slow push on this?” Then he joked, “Also, I’m 56 so boom up the hell up.”

One of the standout sketches of the night featured Domingo as D’artagnan Meringue, an extravagant professor in the “Fashion District Robbery” sketch. While being interviewed about a crime, Meringue was less concerned with the suspect’s description and more offended by their sartorial choices, warning the public to “be on the lookout for a mess!” The sketch allowed Domingo to flex his theatrical muscles, bringing a level of sophisticated humor that stood out in an otherwise hit-or-miss Season 51.

Colman Domingo On SNL Set A New Precedent For Hosts

Later in the night, the show tapped into Domingo’s intellectual aesthetic with a Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting crossover. Playing a free-spirited, bohemian teacher, Domingo’s character clashed hilariously with the rigid world of mathematics. When a frustrated student insisted on learning actual arithmetic so he could eventually get a job, Domingo’s deadpan skepticism was one of the night’s most salient comedic beats.

Despite the performer’s best efforts, some critics noted that the writing occasionally struggled to keep up with his depth. Sketches involving Artemis II vlogs and a parody of Neil deGrasse Tyson were described as “one-note,” by Deadline for relying heavily on Domingo’s delivery rather than strong conceptual humor. Nevertheless, his pimp character in a funeral sketch, where he attempted to recruit the grandsons of the deceased, showed that he could hold his own alongside SNL veterans like Kenan Thompson.

The show also utilized Domingo’s range in a pre-taped segment titled “Uneek Kutz.” In this sketch, “sad sack” white guys found a new lease on life and confidence after visiting a Black barbershop.

The musical guest for the evening, Brazilian superstar Anitta, brought a surge of energy to the stage, performing her new collaboration with Shakira, “Choka Choka.” Her performance, combined with Domingo’s smooth-as-silk hosting style, made for an episode that felt culturally significant. Domingo finished the night with hopes that people come together “with more laughter in the world.”

'Boom The Hell Up!' Colman Domingo Enters The Comedy Chat In His Highly Anticipated SNL Debut was originally published on bossip.com