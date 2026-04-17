Listen Live
Close
Crime

d4vd Arrested In Connection With Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Murder

d4vd Arrested In Connection With Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Murder, Social Media Detectives React

According to the LAPD, the singer, born David Anthony Burke, will be charged with “suspicion of murder."

Published on April 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

d4vd has been arrested in connection with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

According to the LAPD, the singer, born David Anthony Burke, will be charged with “suspicion of murder” after he was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Times says he’s being held without bail and will be presented to the L.A. County district attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration.

After he was booked around 10 p.m., d4vd’s lawyers, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, released a statement, saying they were confident that the evidence would absolve him of any connection to Hernandez’s death, and pointing out that he hasn’t been indicted yet.

“Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” the statement read. “There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion.”

This investigation began in September, when his Tesla was found stranded in the Hollywood Hills before being taken to Hollywood Tow.

Workers noticed a foul smell emanating from the car’s front trunk, and upon calling authorities, they discovered her decomposing body just a day after what would have been her 15th birthday. Her body was split between two cadaver bags, one containing her arms and legs, with LAPD Captain Scot Williams saying she had been dead for at least several weeks and weighed just 71 pounds.

She was initially reported missing back in 2024, but no progress in finding her was ever made.

The fallout was swift for d4vd as his industry partnerships dried up, his Withered World Tour fell apart within days, and social media threw the book at him even before he was named a suspect in November.

Now that he’s officially going to face legal action, see how social media is reacting below.

d4vd Arrested In Connection With Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Murder, Social Media Detectives React was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video

Rick Ross Speaks On Drake Fallout, “Homie Got A Lot Of Issues”

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Speaks To Press Outside The Oval Office

Donald Trump's Mental Fitness The Subject of Intense Scrutiny Following Zany Fox News Interview

Hip-Hop Wired

Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Caught Reciting & Remixing Fake Bible Verse From 'Pulp Fiction'

Hip-Hop Wired
"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Quavo Pops Out At Cardi B’s Concert, Fans Raised Eyebrows Amid Offset History

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

Festival Fashion: Celebs Show Off Their Desert Style At Coachella

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Rep. Eric Swalwell Suspends Governor Campaign Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

Tia & Tamera's Brother Tahj Mowry Had The Internet In A Tizzy With This Thirst Trap

5 Items
News  |  Robert Longfellow

Afrika Bambaataa Dead At 68: Report

Entertainment  |  Weso

T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close