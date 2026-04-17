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Kanye West Tour, Diddy Legal Fight & Ice Spice Lawsuit

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Kanye West Tour, Diddy Legal Fight & Ice Spice Lawsuit

Kanye West books international tour dates, Diddy prepares counterclaims after being sued in a lawsuit by Little Rod, and Ice Spice faces a wig-related legal dispute.

Published on April 17, 2026

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Kanye West is moving forward with an international tour despite reported restrictions in parts of the UK and France. According to the discussion, the artist has booked eight shows across India, Turkey, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. The tour is set to begin May 23 in India, followed by stops in Istanbul on May 30 and back-to-back shows in the Netherlands on June 6 and 8, before wrapping in Portugal. The rollout signals a continued global push as anticipation builds around his return to international stages.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s legal situation continues to develop. His legal team is preparing counterclaims after being sued in a lawsuit by former producer Little Rod, who previously filed a $30 million sexual assault allegation case. Reports suggest Diddy’s team is now compiling its own accusations as part of a new legal response, though specific details have not been disclosed publicly.

In another developing case, Ice Spice is facing legal drama involving a custom wig order. According to court documents reported by TMZ, the dispute stems from a 2025 agreement for 25 custom wigs priced at a discounted $20,000. The company claims the order was completed but payment terms were not fulfilled and that the items were not properly accepted.

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