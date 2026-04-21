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Tory Lanez Suing California Department of Corrections

Tory Lanez Suing California Department of Corrections After Stabbing

Tory Lanez has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections after he was stabbed in 2025.

Published on April 21, 2026

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Tory Lanez has filed a large lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections after he was stabbed over a dozen times in a 2025 attack. Tory Lanez was stabbed 16 times, suffering several injuries as a result.

As reported by The Guardian, Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, is levying blame against the California Department of Corrections for housing him with the fellow prisoner who stabbed him with a sharp homemade weapon known as a shank.

Lanez, 33, wrote in the filing that the department “knowingly” placed him with the prisoner, and has done little to shield him from harm, considering that he is a celebrity.

“It should also be noted that I am an A-list celebrity. It should also be noted that my case is a public interest case that involves another celebrity of A-list status,” Lanez wrote.

He added, “[t]he attempt of assassination on my life could very easily … been a plot to steal my intellectual property which is and has been proven to be worth millions of dollars.”

Lanez claims that while he was hospitalized last year after the attack, prison officials took books of unpublished lyrics, which the Canadian rapper and singer claims will contribute to him losing large amounts of revenue.

Peterson was found guilty in December 2022 on three felony counts connected to the shooting of fellow artist Megan The Stallion.

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence.

Photo: Getty

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Tory Lanez Suing California Department of Corrections After Stabbing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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