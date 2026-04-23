REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Diddy Lawsuit Tossed, Rihanna Case Update

A major legal battle involving Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has come to an abrupt end. The music mogul’s $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal, tied to a Peacock documentary about his life, has officially been dismissed. Diddy argued the project pushed harmful narratives that could damage his reputation and career. However, the court ruled that the content was either protected under free speech or not strong enough to qualify as defamation—highlighting just how difficult those cases are to win.

Meanwhile, a troubling situation tied to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky continues to unfold. Ivana Lisette Ortiz, the woman accused of firing shots outside the couple’s home while they and their children were inside, is facing serious consequences. A Florida judge has now ruled that she will have zero contact with her child unless approved by the father, who currently has full custody.

The decision comes amid concerns about Ortiz’s mental state, though the court ultimately prioritized the child’s safety. The case underscores the real-life impact of reckless decisions, especially when children are involved.