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Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini Seen Kissing In '20, He Enters Counseling

Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Seen Kissing in 2020 Photos As Coach Enters Counseling, Social Media Erupts

Amid resurfaced photos about an alleged relationship with Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel said he’s seeking counseling.

Published on April 23, 2026

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Dianna Russini may have left her job at The Athletic, and the New England Patriots have chosen not to investigate head coach Mike Vrabel after suggestive pictures of them were published, but the drama continues.

Vrabel finally addressed the “personal and private matter” on Tuesday.

“I’ve had some difficult conversations with people I care about — with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players,” Vrabel said. “Those have been positive and productive. We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me. That starts with me.”

The situation comes at a precarious time for Vrabel with tonight’s NFL Draft. He’s even made an announcement saying he won’t be available for the Pat’s third draft day on Saturday because he’s seeking counseling.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,” Vrabel said Wednesday night. “This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

Vrabel added that he’ll be spending time with Jennifer, his wife of 26 years, and their two sons in the coming days.

Then, hours after Vrabel’s decision to put his family first momentarily, Page Six revealed that the alleged inappropriate relationship goes beyond the Sedona, Arizona, pictures from a few weeks ago, thanks to resurfaced images of them at a New York City bar in 2020.

Photos show them chatting in the corner of a bar and him appearing to go in for a kiss at one point.

“They were kissing, and they were all over each other,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “He had a ring on.”

They added that the coach and reporter were “very close to each other” throughout the night and that Russini’s legs were “in between [Vrabel’s] legs.

See social media’s latest reaction to the alleged affair and unfounded rumors that Russini’s son is named Michael after Vrabel, below.

Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Seen Kissing in 2020 Photos As Coach Enters Counseling, Social Media Erupts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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