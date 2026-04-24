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The Dominique Da Diva Show

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Case, Nicki Lawsuit, Drake Tease

Rihanna’s stalker case escalates, Nicki Minaj sued in a lawsuit by ex-manager, Drake drops cryptic ICEMAN hints, and RHOP cast rumors heat up.

Published on April 24, 2026

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First up, Rihanna is back in headlines—but not just for her stunning W Magazine cover with her baby boy, Riot Rose. A Florida woman, identified as Ivana Ortiz, is facing serious legal consequences after allegedly opening fire near Rihanna’s home. The situation has escalated, with reports stating Ortiz has now been ordered to have no contact with her own child, while the child’s father has been granted full custody.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is dealing with legal trouble of her own. Her former manager has sued her in a lawsuit, alleging she assaulted him during the Pink Friday 2 tour. The case is heating up, with claims that Nicki’s legal responses have been vague and uncooperative. The lawsuit seeks millions in damages, and the allegations—including an alleged physical altercation—are drawing major attention.

Over in music, Drake has fans decoding cryptic messages as he gears up to release his upcoming project ICEMAN on May 15. Whether the posts are lyrics or personal reflections, fans are watching closely.

Finally, rumors surrounding The Real Housewives of Potomac are swirling, with whispers about returning favorites and possible shakeups. While nothing is confirmed, the potential cast lineup is already sparking buzz.

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