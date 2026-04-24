Roll Out To Rolling Loud Contest

Hennessy and Urban One want to send YOU & a friend on an unforgettable VIP Spring Trip Getaway to Rolling Loud in Orlando FL

May 8th -10th!!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Rollout With Diva Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”) is only open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC, Baltimore, MD, or Richmonda, VA metropolitan areas, who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older. The Promotion ends on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.