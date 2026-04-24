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FLOETRY Shut Down The DMV With Long-Awaited Reunion

Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie Stewart reunited at The Anthem, delivering a nostalgic, high-energy performance fans waited 20 years to see.

Published on April 24, 2026

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In a momentous musical evening, Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie Stewart joined forces to once again present the celebrated English dynamic duo FLOETRY in concert to a sold-out crowd at DC’s venue, The Anthem.  It’s been 20 years since their voices came together on the same stage and the DMV came out in full force to behold this long-awaited reunion after what was a highly publicized separation.  

The vibe was magical and the sounds were refreshing as they reached back and created an unforgettable nostalgic experience with tunes like “Butterfiles”, “Fun”, “Getting Late” and more.  Many fans spent most of the night on their feet celebrating the togetherness and enjoying the tunes of yesteryear.  Both ladies looked wonderful with each representing their own style by way of creative couture, stylish accessories and the blending of diverse vocals that everyone has come to love.  

Although it’s been 2 decades since FLOETRY performed, both Marsha and Natalie were just as resilient, energetic and vocally on point as if it were yesterday when they last took the stage.  The musical and spoken word pair did not disappoint as they catered to the grown folks audience which received them with open arms.  The DC show sold out immediately and those lucky enough to hold a ticket treasured each and every moment with the crowd yielding overwhelming cheers and applause for their favorites such as, “Say Yes”  and others.

They even took time to address some of the challenges that led to their separation and life changes they both experienced while apart – realizing and acknowledging how precious time was wasted with adversity.   Such moments of transparency only made them more endeared with their fans   All are hoping that this is just the beginning of the continuation of their journey as FLOETRY and are looking forward to seeing them again.

This concert, promoted by the successful 100% Black owned coalition of concert promotion and production companies, Black Promotors Collective, joins the roster of many superb events highlighting and presenting the crème de la crème in Black music.  We can only wait on edge and with bated breath to see what comes next from this amazing company that has become a household name when it comes to entertainment.  Kudos to BPC and their amazing PR Team of Tresa and Daylan for making it all happen – and doing it with such excellence.

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