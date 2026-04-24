'Summer House Reunion' Audio: Ciara Slams 'Snake In The Grass' Amanda In Leaked Sound Bite, Bravo & Andy Cohen Conducting Full Investigation

Bravo is vowing to uncover who leaked explosive audio from the Summer House reunion of Ciara Miller absolutely obliterating “snake in the grass” Amanda Bastula for dating her ex, West Wilson.

Source: Kareem Black

As previously reported, the season 10 stars quietly confirmed their relationship with a joint Instagram Stories statement on March 31, but not everyone was thrilled. Batula’s former friend and castmate, Ciara, was reportedly far from happy to learn her ex-bestie had moved on with her former flame. That messy situation is finally getting addressed at the upcoming Summer House reunion, according to leaked audio from the heated gathering.

Source:

Leaked audio of the upcoming Summer House reunion captures Miller calling Batula a “snake” for dating Wilson.

Now, tensions are allegedly set to explode at the Summer House Season 10 reunion. An alleged audio leak from the upcoming reunion, which was filmed on April 23, previews a heated confrontation between Miller and Batula, with Miller holding nothing back as she questions her former friend’s decision to date her ex. Notably, Batula recently separated from her husband, Kyle Cooke, another member of the show.

Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

Miller said she asked her several times when the rumors started emerging and Batula said flat out, “I lied to you.”

Miller fired back at one point:

“There are a million other f–king guys in New York City but … you chose the one guy,” she continued before labeling Batula, 34,” a snake.” The model added, “You’re a snake in the f–king grass … and you know you are. You move silent, but you’re f–king deadly.”

The exchange reportedly stemmed in part from Batula previously denying the relationship rumors. When asked directly over text, she allegedly responded, “Duh, we’re just friends,” according to Page Six.

Miller also criticized both Batula and Wilson for pursuing the relationship despite knowing “how f–king weird” it would be and “still [choosing] to do it.”

Batula, for her part, explained that the situation was complicated and evolving.

“It was all so new and I was figuring it out. There were so many layers and complications to this. The fact that he was seeing other people. The fact that I was still married.” She added that attraction isn’t always something you can control, insisting, “you can’t help who you like and are attracted to.”

Miller pushed back on that claim, pointing out that Batula and Kyle Cooke are still legally married under New York law, despite announcing their split earlier this year.

Batula fired back:

“I’m sorry, when I’m separated from someone, I have to stay celibate and single for the rest of my life until the judge signs paperwork?”

As this was all going down, Ciara’s best friend, Mia Calebrese, was heard labeling Amanda a “side b***,” pointing out to West dating several women at the same time as her.

Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

“You went from married [to Kyle Cooke] — and I’m not saying your relationship was perfect — you went from being married to being one of West’s side bit****.”

Rumors about Batula and Wilson had been circulating for weeks before they confirmed what insiders described as a “full-blown relationship.” Addressing the timing of their announcement, Batula said the decision was partly driven by a private video she feared could surface.

“There was a video out there and the last thing I wanted was for us to continue denying it and for this video taken of me in a very vulnerable and intimate situation to be used as blackmail or released publicly.”

Ciara Miller broke her silence on the drama earlier this month.

If the leaked audio is an indication, this upcoming Summer House reunion is going to be packed with drama. Tension has been high for Ciara Miller, who recently opened up about the fallout with Batula in a recent interview with Glamour, explaining that the betrayal felt more personal because of her friendship with the star.

“At the end of the day, a guy’s a guy. Whether or not West and I are working on a relationship, you just can’t put anything past a man,” she told the outlet on April 17. “But I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that’s the craziest part.”

She added that she had always stood by Batula, even amid marital drama with her now estranged husband.

“I’ve fought with your own husband to advocate for you. I have championed you. I have tried to be there in different ways for you and help you and get you to see your value in yourself. And so to be disregarded in such a disrespectful way is…. Honestly, it’s…. I’m at a loss for words sometimes.”

Andy Cohen upset over the alleged audio leak. Calls upcoming reunion “very intense.”

Behind the scenes, longtime Bravo host Andy Cohen described the reunion taping as especially explosive. After filming wrapped on April 23, he shared that it ranked among the most intense he’s experienced.

“Well, I am walking out of the Summer House reunion,” Cohen said in a video shared to his Instagram story, according to PEOPLE. “This was a lot. This was a lot. It was very intense, you guys. And every question was asked. Every question was asked.”

He also addressed the leaked audio on social media, condemning whoever shared it and calling the act both “disrespectful” and potentially illegal.

“People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday and it’s disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this. It’s disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in yesterday. Let the season play out. You will see it all in due time.”

Bravos’ official Instagram also weighed in, noting that they’re conducting a full investigation into the audio leak while calling it a “serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew, and the integrity of the production process.”

“We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation and will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

The situation comes months after Batula and Cooke ended their four-year marriage. Wilson, meanwhile, previously dated Miller during his first season on the show in 2023 before their breakup later that year, making the current relationship all the more complicated within the tight-knit cast.

West Wilson claims he and Amanda Batula were single when their romance began.

Wilson insisted that there was “no overlap” between the time he broke up with Miller and began dating Batula, during an April 20 interview on his Show Me Something podcast alongside co-host Sophie Cunningham.

“I know there’s a thousand different theories on the internet right now, but that is one thing that for sure did not happen. Everyone was single.”

Wilson added that he and Batula began getting “serious in February,” and wished that internet critics would back off Batula, whom he claimed was bearing the brunt of online backlash.

Yikes! This Summer House Season 10 drama is a lot. Thoughts?

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Summer House’s’ Ciara Miller Gets A Rihanna Co-Sign Amid Amanda Batula & West Wilson Betrayal Blowback

'Summer House Reunion' Audio: Ciara Slams 'Snake In The Grass' Amanda In Leaked Sound Bite, Bravo & Andy Cohen Conducting Full Investigation was originally published on bossip.com