I Was 'In Crisis' — Kehlani Reveals The Dark Spiral That Led To Her Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty In a new interview with Vibe published April 22, Kehlani revealed that she finally has the “tools” to navigate challenges with her Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) diagnosis. The “Folded” singer revealed she had been diagnosed with the mental health condition in April 2025. “When you finally have the tools, you have the diagnosis. But along with the diagnosis comes the work,” Kehlani, who turned 31 on April 24, told Vibe. “So upon getting diagnosed, I got medicated and [did] different forms of therapy [like] somatic healing, but I also gained this tool belt of awareness. I’m starting to recognize my symptoms and triggers. I’m starting to learn what kind of life I have to lead as a person whose mind is different.” RELATED CONTENT: Kehlani Turns The Crowd Out At Her ‘CRASH’ Album Release Party In London According to the Mayo Clinic, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that triggers intense and unstable emotions, including impulsive behaviors and a distorted self-image, among other challenges. It primarily affects emotional regulation and can involve fear of abandonment, self-harm, and persistent feelings of emptiness. Transparency is key for Kehlani. For the mother of one, being open about her struggles is essential when triggers begin to surface. She relies on a trusted circle for support, explaining to Vibe that she often tells them, “Hey, if you see these signs [of] I’m not sleeping, I’m not eating, I’m talking really fast. All of a sudden, I want to pick up 17 new hobbies, and I might dye my hair pink, maybe call me in and tell me I’m tripping. Call my psychiatrist. I’m in crisis.” The “After Hours” singer said she sought professional help after reaching a point of “extreme paranoia,” which she connected to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “I [was] having a hard time going outside and being in my house,” she said. “I’m yelling at the phone every day, thinking that me shaming everybody and being so angry was going to teach everyone. It [was] making my paranoia and anger worse.”

She continued, “Watching babies get blown to bits should do something to you. All of that combined with me not knowing what to do with my position [and] the survivor’s guilt. You’re a thriving celebrity in a time when people are struggling to get their needs met and are being murdered for existing. All of that just made me snap. I wouldn’t say thank God for the snap, but I wouldn’t have gotten the diagnosis if I didn’t fly off the handles the way that I did.” Navigating life in the public eye has added another layer of difficulty. When it comes to balancing her career with her mental health, Kehlani said she has come to accept that negativity is unavoidable, especially in today’s climate. “I don’t have that hope anymore that people can just have fruitful careers without the bullsh-t. I see people who I deem perfect angels getting ripped to shreds [online] for nothing,” she said bluntly. “As soon as I [saw] ‘Olivia Dean discourse,’ [I was like] nobody knows what they want and all this sh*t isn’t real. For a really long time, I had a really hard problem with people misunderstanding me. It was the bane of my existence,” she explained, adding: “At some point, no matter what you say or how you present, you can’t prevent any reaction that’s going to happen. So once the shackles of being understood freed me, I was like let me just make some damn music and live my life.”