What dental professionals want patients to know before starting a smile makeover

Unsplash.com royalty-free image #W9YEY6G8LVM, '' uploaded by Jonathan Borba (https://unsplash.com/@jonathanborba), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/white-and-yellow-wooden-condiment-shakers-W9YEY6G8LVM on April 25th, 2026. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

A successful smile makeover starts with healthy gums and realistic expectations about what cosmetic dentistry involves, how long it lasts, and what it takes to protect.

A 2025 study by Almutairi et al. found that 40% of people did not know veneers require permanently shaving down the natural tooth underneath. There’s usually a significant gap between what patients assume cosmetic dentistry involves and what it actually requires, which is the reason so many smile makeovers go wrong.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Patients rarely hear the full picture before sitting in the chair. This article covers five things cosmetic dentists wish every patient understood before starting treatment.

This article will explore this topic alongside other cosmetic dentistry insights that dentists wish every patient understood before getting cosmetic treatment.

The Most Important Dental Advice: Fix Oral Health First

According to CDC data, roughly 46% of American adults over 30 have periodontitis, which is a bacterial gum infection that destroys the bone holding the teeth in place. For cosmetic dentistry, this means that nearly half of those walking into an appointment have active gum diseases that will undermine their cosmetic procedures.

When dentists see patients seeking a smile makeover coming into their practice, the honest ones would rather not start the dental makeover process when they see active decay or bleeding gums. One of the most important smile makeover tips is that patient preparation is key, especially when there are oral health issues.

A smile makeover on an unhealthy mouth is much less likely to be successful. Sadly, since cosmetic procedures are more profitable, dentists sometimes move forward with the cosmetic procedure without addressing the underlying oral health concerns.

Gums Shape Your Smile More Than Teeth

A study by Khalid H Zawaw found that your gum’s shape affects your smile’s appearance more than your teeth. The curve where your teeth meet your gums is perhaps the most important part of your smile. You could have identical teeth to someone else, but if your gum line sits differently, people will perceive two completely different smiles.

That’s why the following treatments are a key part of serious cosmetic dental work: gum contouring, crown lengthening, and tissue planning.

Dentists want you to know this because often it’s gum work that’s necessary to have the best possible smile. Veneers without gum work can result in veneers that look well-made but simply look wrong on the patient because the appropriate gum work hasn’t been done alongside the tooth treatment.

Night Guards Protect Your Cosmetic Investment

Grinding and clenching, arching on hard objects, is what undoes most cosmetic dentistry when there are problems. If you are searching for a dentist Dorchester MA locals trust for cosmetic work, ask about a custom nightguard early in the conversation, as it is one of the cheapest and most effective ways to protect your investment.

A nightguard isn’t an expensive and unnecessary add-on, and those who decline them often come back years later with chipped and debonded veneers or similar damage.

Getting the Most From Your Smile Makeover

A smile makeover rewards patients who slow down. The people who walk away happy a decade later are the ones who treated gum disease before the porcelain, got their whitening sorted early, understood what they were signing up for long-term, and wore the night guard their dentist recommended.

If you want to learn more about similar topics, see our other blog posts.